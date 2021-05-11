FORECAST: March weather in mid-May

WEATHER HEADLINES
- BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES: A north wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
- WARM WEATHER is showing up for NEXT week with highs in the 80s for a few days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny start to this Tuesday before yet more clouds stream in during afternoon. The air remains dry but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.
Skies clear late Tuesday night. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning northeast of Louisville near Seymour, North Vernon, and Carrollton. Lows will be in the 30s up there with 40s closer to Louisville.
Small risk for an early morning shower/sprinkle across far southern areas, otherwise we’ll see increasing sunshine with highs remaining in the 60s.
Mainly clear early Wednesday night, then a few clouds later on; expect lows in the 40s. Any patchy frost will be limited to the valleys for N/NE sections of WAVE Country, if any at all.
Rain chances will ease up into the weekend with most of the rain action holding off until next week.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.