Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/11

Almost out of this late season frost risk...just a couple more mornings. Most will not experience again but if you live N/NE of the metro and/or in a very sheltered spot from wind---your risk is higher than the rest of us.
Rain chances are low as well over the next 24 hours with a front dropping in from the north this afternoon and low pressure scooting by to our south tonight. Combined, a brief shower or period of sprinkles are possible but again...overall chances are low.
I don’t really see the pattern jumping backing into thunderstorms until the second half of the weekend (at the earliest) or into next week.
The video will cover this in more detail...
