Gov. Beshear: 758 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 23 new deaths Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced so far in Kentucky, 1,882,396 people have received at least their first shot of the COVID vaccine.
In a release Tuesday, Beshear mentioned the simplicity of signing up for a vaccine anywhere within the commonwealth.
“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” Beshear said. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”
Tuesday’s update confirmed an additional 758 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 449,864.
The governor also confirmed 23 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 6,620.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.15 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 415
- Patients currently in ICU: 109
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 51
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
