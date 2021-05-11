ISP: Skateboarder killed in crash with off-duty officer’s vehicle

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is investigating after a skateboarder was struck and killed by an off-duty officer’s vehicle in Madison.
Officers with ISP Versailles were called to Clifty Drive near Rose Street Monday night on reports of a crash involving an off-duty Jefferson County Deputy.
Preliminary investigation revealed Deputy James Webster was off-duty but driving his cruiser westbound on Clifty Drive around 10 p.m., when the car hit a skateboarder who was also traveling west on Clifty Drive in the roadway.
The skateboarder, revealed as 22-year-old Hunter Robinson, died due to the collision according to the Jefferson County (Ind.) Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Webster was not injured in the collision.
Indiana State Police said toxicology results are pending, however drugs and alcohol are not expected to be factors in the crash.
Investigators are also searching for a light colored SUV that may been involved or witnessed the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Indiana State Police at (812) 689-5000.
