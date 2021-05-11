JCPS: Roosevelt-Perry, Wheatley schools merging; Grace James moving campuses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extensive changes are coming to three schools within Kentucky’s largest public school district.
The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted on the official merger of Roosevelt-Perry Elementary and Wheatley Elementary and the move to a new building on Tuesday night.
Located next to the YMCA at 18th and West Broadway, construction on the new school is scheduled to be done by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Furthermore, Grace James Academy will move to Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School at West Broadway and 16th, which is expected to happen before the 2021-2022 school year starts. The school shares space right now with the DuValle Education Center.
Roosevelt has 600 students currently, with an enrollment of around 200. Grace James has 150 and is expecting to reach 300 next year.
The transitions will benefit hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students, said Diane Porter, the chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education.
“For the first time in two decades we are building a state-of-the-art, innovative school in West Louisville,” Porter said in a statement, “giving students from Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry a creative space to learn while Grace James Academy of Excellence will have room to welcome more students to their acclaimed program. I fully support this move because it will be what’s best for students.”
