JCPS summer learning program registration begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is now offering registration for its summer learning program, giving students options to further their education in the summer months.
The school district said they are offering nearly 100 interactive and student-centered activities for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
“We’re excited to provide our students at all grade levels with opportunities to continue learning over the summer, and have fun doing it,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a release. “These programs offer engaging, personalized programs that appeal to a variety of student interests, or encourage them to discover a new interest or talent.”
Summer learning opportunities are categorized into three main areas:
- Backpack League gives students an in-person, traditional learning experience.
- Summer League allows students to participate virtually and earn points in an online leaderboard.
- Specialized Camps to fit unique interests and needs of students, such as preparing for college or careers.
A new Camp Jumpstart option will be available for 3-year-old students in the district’s early childhood program, offering social-emotional development and adaptive skills.
Families interested in registering for the summer learning program and to view available courses, visit JCPS’ website.
