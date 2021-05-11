LMPD: Wyandotte Park shooting sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is now in the hospital after being shot at Wyandotte Park Tuesday night, police confirmed.
According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers arrived to the shooting scene near the 3700 block of Taylor Boulevard around 7 p.m. There they found an adult man who had been shot.
He was taken to UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, where officials determined the victim is expected to survive.
LMPD is investigating the shooting at this time, so far no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
