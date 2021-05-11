Louisville woman, 22, killed in Frankfort crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is dead after a crash in Franklin County.
Dispatchers began receiving reports Tuesday of a reckless driver on I-64 East near the bridge crossing the Kentucky River, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Bernis Napier said.
Before they could catch up to the vehicle, the driver had already crashed.
Shyanne Adkins, 22, lost control of her car, struck a guardrail, bounced back into traffic, rear-ended another vehicle, and then struck another guardrail. Napier said Adkins was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
