Lynn Family Stadium looking to fill 200 positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville’s newest stadium is looking to hire hundreds of people.
Lynn Family Stadium is looking to fill 200 part-positions including housekeeping, game day groundskeepers, operations technicians, ushers, security, ticket takers, retail workers, concession workers and more.
To fill the positions a job fair will be held May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium Fifth Third Club, located at 350 Adams Street.
People need to be 18 years or older to apply. Some jobs can also be applied for online by clicking here.
