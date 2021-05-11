Man in critical condition after double shooting in Watterson Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were rushed to UofL Hospital Monday night after being shot in Watterson Park, an LMPD officer confirmed.
Officer Beth Ruoff said the double shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn Place, which leads to a Red Roof Inn hotel from Bishop Lane near the Van Hoose Education Center.
Ruoff said the man is in critical condition; the woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
At the same time, officers responded to reports of a shooting victim at Jewish Hospital; he was transferred to UofL Hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Officers are working to determine where the third victim was shot and if it is related to the Watterson Park incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
