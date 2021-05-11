Man hit by train in Southern Indiana dies at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who drove his car onto a railroad track and was hit by a train near the Jackson and Scott County line in Southern Indiana Monday died of his injuries early Tuesday morning.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 775 South. The driver, Dawson Vest, 21, was driving westbound when he drove into the path of a CSX train.
Vest’s 2018 Nissan black car was hit by the train on the driver’s side, causing it to roll and for him to be ejected. He was initially airlifted to a Louisville hospital for treatment but died Tuesday, Wheeles confirmed through the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
It has not been determined why Vest crossed into the path of the oncoming train, as Wheeles reported the railroad crossing has crossing signs as stop signs for traffic on CR 775 South.
ISP is leading the investigation.
