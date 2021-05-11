Medina Spirit allowed to run in Preakness Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby-winning horse will run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.
Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs. Eight days later, however, news hit that the colt had tested positive for an illegal amount of betamethasone.
The report rattled the horse racing world Sunday morning, prompting Churchill Downs to quickly suspend Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer who has won a record seven Derby races, including four of the last seven.
Baffert has been loud and frequent in his denials of any wrongdoing the last 48+ hours.
Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson, announced the Preakness news in a statement to media Tuesday afternoon.
“I am pleased to report that we have reached an agreement that will allow Medina Spirit and (stablemate) Concert Tour to run in the Preakness Stakes,” Robertson said.
Baffert’s horses were tested upon arrival at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, and will be tested again later Tuesday. The Maryland Racing Commission and the Maryland Jockey Club will enforce the testing.
