687 new COVID-19 related cases, 15 new deaths reported in Indiana
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 12:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13.018 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As of Tuesday morning, there had been 730,969 cases reported in the state, with 687 new cases and 15 new deaths.

The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,452,687 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 163,622 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.

ISDH says 2,167.259 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,050,352 tests have been preformed to date. The states 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

