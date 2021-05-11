3 shot at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is in critical condition and two others were injured in a shooting at a Louisville hotel.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn Place, located off Bishop Lane, just before midnight, LMPD spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman were shot. Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The man was critically injured and the woman had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Ruoff said.
At the same time officers were investigating the shooting, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to Jewish Hospital. He was transferred to University of Louisville Hospital. Police determined he was also shot on Red Roof Inn Place. Ruoff said he was expected to recover.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.