Unemployed Kentuckians must prove job search efforts to receive benefits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unemployed Kentuckians seeking benefits will now have to prove their job search, but for some people like Britany Morgan, finding a job won’t be as easy as it was before COVID-19.
Morgan said her unemployment journey has been like many others.
“When it shut down in December and then started back up, it’s been a struggle,” Morgan said. “It’s been a headache, I just have my moments when I say I give up.”
Morgan hasn’t been able to get in touch with any unemployment representatives and hasn’t received any payments since December, she’s even received eviction letters. Morgan said she’s running out of options.
“It’s been a constant struggle, I’ve had to borrow money, do little odd jobs,” I’ve even had to take my baby with me, it’s this lady she let me clean her house for a few weeks just to be able to come up with the money to pay my rent.”
Now unemployed Kentuckians have to prove they are searching for work at least once a week to receive benefits, a rule that was waived by Governor Andy Beshear at the beginning of the pandemic.
The single mother of 2 young kids said she’s been applying for jobs but her hunt hasn’t been easy.
“It seems like a lot of these places are hiring but you have to be able to pick their availability for what they need help with, and that’s the hard part,” Morgan added.
Morgan said she understands the unemployment office is busy but said she needs childcare before working full-time and is hoping to receive good news from the unemployment office soon.
Indiana’s Governor, Eric Holcomb, also has plans this week to issue an executive order requiring Hoosiers to prove they are actively seeking employment and available for work.
