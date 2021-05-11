WATCH LIVE @ 4:00 : Preakness Stakes Post-Position Draw

BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVE) - Post-position draw for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The draw was pushed back from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon following Medina Spirit’s positive post-race drug test, finding more than twice the legal limit of betamethasone within his system.
Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, another horse trained by Bob Baffert, will run in the Preakness Stakes after an agreement was made with the Maryland Jockey Club and the Maryland Racing Commission.
Watch live below:
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.