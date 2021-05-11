What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FDA has authorized the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The CDC is expected to sign off on the move Wednesday, making Thursday the first day shots could be available for children in that age group.
Many parents have questions about the vaccine, including mom Lindsey Miller.
“I am on the fence,” Miller said. “Doing what’s right and morally right and doing what’s safe to protect her.”
Miller’s 15-year-old daughter Mya is like so many other kids who have spent much of the past year distance learning and missing out on birthday parties, clubs, sports, and being with groups of friends.
Like many kids her age, Miller said her daughter has an opinion on the vaccine.
”She makes the comments that ‘I’m not putting that stuff in my body,’” Miller said.
Miller said she wants answers about the vaccine and plans on talking to her child’s pediatrician.
The infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital and University Hospital, Dr. Kristina Bryant, said it is good to ask questions, such as whether the vaccine is safe for children.
“The great news about using Pfizer in this age group is that its’ profile for safety and efficacy is excellent, it’s 100%,” Dr. Beverly Gaines, a pediatrician and the president and CEO of Beverly Gaines and Associates Pediatrics, said.
The same Pfizer COVID vaccine given to adults may be given to children aged 12-15, Dr. Pat Purcell, the medical director of the Kentucky Office for Children with Special Healthcare Needs, confirmed.
“They are considered somewhat adult-like, and that’s the appropriate dosage,” Purcell explained.
It will be two shots of the Pfizer vaccine scheduled about 21 days apart.
The doctors said the same side effects seen in adults are also seen in teens.
”Common side effects include sore arm, feeling tired, maybe some headaches or muscle aches but, the side effects don’t last very long, fortunately,” Bryant said.
As of now, the CDC advises patients not to receive any other vaccine within two weeks of the COVID shot, Dr. Sarah Moyer, the director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said.
To find out where to get your 12-15 year old vaccinated, parents can start at nortonchildrens.com, as the hospital system is pre-registering patients for shots. A spokesperson said at least 3,000 children in that age group are pre-registered for the vaccine.
