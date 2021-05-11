Woman charged with injuring bartender for allegedly ‘not adding alcohol to drinks’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged with assault after a violent incident with a bartender allegedly starting after not being served additional alcohol in her drink.
Ciara Pardue, 24, appeared in court Tuesday for the incident which occurred at the Main Event amusement center at 12500 Sycamore Station Place.
According to an arrest report, Pardue and an unnamed co-defendant visited the location the night of April 2 and ordered alcoholic drinks at one of the bars. When Pardue received her drink, she argued that there was no alcohol in it and asked the bartender to add more alcohol.
The bartender told Pardue there was alcohol in the drink already and could purchase an additional shot of alcohol. Police said Pardue became angry with the bartender and would not pay. The report said there were no more issues until after last call.
When the bartender and other employees went out for a smoke break later that night, Pardue and the co-defendant followed the employees outside and pulled up beside the employees in a vehicle.
Pardue and the co-defendant then jumped out of the vehicle, according to the report. The co-defendant approached the bartender, asking “what do you have to say now,” and punched the bartender in the face.
The co-defendant hit the bartender several times in the face, and Pardue struck the bartender with an unknown object, knocking the bartender back two feet and into the pavement, police said.
Police were able to stop the two suspects as they attempted to flee the scene. Upon questioning, Pardue and the co-defendant admitted to starting the altercation but claimed the bartender started the fight because the two did not tip.
Witnesses and surveillance footage verified the victim’s version of events and that the two suspects had approached the victim first.
The victim was sent to the hospital with a crushed nose, a broken septum and orbital wall, and multiple lacerations to the face that required reconstructive surgery according to the arrest report. Police said the victim lost some eye sight in her right eye which may not return.
In court, Pardue plead not guilty to the charge of first degree assault. She is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.