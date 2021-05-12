Brad Cox comments on potential Kentucky Derby disqualification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The potential disqualification of Kentucky Derby first place finisher Medina Spirit would result in the second place horse, Mandaloun, being moved up.
That would give trainer Brad Cox, a Louisville native, his first Derby win, in a most untraditional way.
“It’s definitely not the way you want to win a race, period, let alone the Kentucky Derby,” Cox said. There’s a lot of legal matters, I’m sure, or a process we have to go through. It’s a long way from being over with for sure. We’ll see how things play out over the next few months or few years.”
The decision was made a few days after the Derby that Mandaloun would skip the Preakness Stakes.
“These were decisions made for the benefit of the horse,” Cox said. “Especially with Mandaloun running back in two weeks. just something that we had no interest in. He came out of the Derby in great shape, very happy with the way he’s trained post Derby. We’re looking at things down the line, his three-year-old, the rest of his three-year-old and a four-year-old campaign as well.”
Cox said the Belmont Stakes is still a possibility for Kentucky Derby fourth place finisher Essential Quality.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.