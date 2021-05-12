Dare to Care opens pantry in Louisville church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care is opening a new food pantry in central Louisville.
The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, located at Holy Name Catholic Church at 2914 South Third Street, will help anyone in need.
The pantry will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers hope to expand the pantry to a 5 day-a-week schedule that allows people to go inside and choose the food they want.
The pantry is named after the priest who founded Dare to Care.
