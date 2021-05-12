Fischer, TARC failed employees, consumers amid Ferdinand Risco sexual harassment scandal, scathing report reveals

“The Mayor received the latest report today, and he and his team are reviewing it in detail. If it contains new information, his office will take any necessary steps to ensure a quality transit system, which is critical to our city. As the Mayor said last year, there were serious and troubling problems in TARC’s administration offices, including financial wrongdoings and behavior against women that should never be tolerated. That’s why as these allegations came to light, the Mayor initiated a thorough investigation and took action to appoint interim leadership and launch a National search for a permanent director. The Mayor is deeply appreciative of the review completed by Mr. Beyer, and thanks the TARC leadership, Board and employees for their commitment to implementing any needed changes.”