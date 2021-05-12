FORECAST: Another chilly night; warmer by the weekend

- DRY WEATHER: Dry until Sunday when scattered showers & thunderstorms return
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer and more unsettled weather returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect mostly clear skies to stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 40s in the city. We’ll keep tabs on a small frost threat well north of Louisville Thursday morning, but most should be warm enough to avoid that.
Thursday starts out mainly clear but a few clouds will pop up in the afternoon. It’ll be a nice day with highs in the mid to upper 60s!
It’ll be cool again Thursday night, but we’ll at least add a few degrees over previous nights.
Lows will settle into the mid-40s by Friday morning. Friday will be our first day in the 70s in a week! Partly sunny skies in the afternoon accompany the renewed warmth.
Another dry day is expected Saturday with highs back in the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.
A frontal boundary moves in late Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Much of next week looks warmer with scattered thunderstorms nearly every day.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.