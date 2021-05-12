FORECAST: Another chilly night; warmer by the weekend

By Kevin Harned | April 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:27 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DRY WEATHER: Dry until Sunday when scattered showers & thunderstorms return
  • NEXT WEEK: Warmer and more unsettled weather returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect mostly clear skies to stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 40s in the city. We’ll keep tabs on a small frost threat well north of Louisville Thursday morning, but most should be warm enough to avoid that.

Thursday starts out mainly clear but a few clouds will pop up in the afternoon. It’ll be a nice day with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

It’ll be cool again Thursday night, but we’ll at least add a few degrees over previous nights.

Lows will settle into the mid-40s by Friday morning. Friday will be our first day in the 70s in a week! Partly sunny skies in the afternoon accompany the renewed warmth.

Another dry day is expected Saturday with highs back in the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.

A frontal boundary moves in late Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Much of next week looks warmer with scattered thunderstorms nearly every day.

