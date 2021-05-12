FORECAST: Mild, sunny, breezy day ahead

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday, May 12, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | April 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 9:38 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DRY WEATHER: Rain chances remain low until Saturday night into Sunday when a warm front pushes through
  • NEXT WEEK: Highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a bit windy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

A few clouds will linger through the night but most will see mostly clear skies overnight. Patchy frost is possible in some parts of southern Indiana but the wind will play a large role in what we see. Expect lows tonight in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the upper 60s yet again. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

