FORECAST: Mild, sunny, breezy day ahead

- DRY WEATHER: Rain chances remain low until Saturday night into Sunday when a warm front pushes through
- NEXT WEEK: Highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a bit windy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.
A few clouds will linger through the night but most will see mostly clear skies overnight. Patchy frost is possible in some parts of southern Indiana but the wind will play a large role in what we see. Expect lows tonight in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the upper 60s yet again. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.
