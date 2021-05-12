FORECAST: Slowly warming temperatures into the weekend

- DRY WEATHER: Dry until Sunday when scattered showers & thunderstorms return
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer and more unsettled weather returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies stay mainly clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The threat for frost would be to our north and a very slim chance at best.
Grab the sunglasses... plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs warming a bit. With highs reaching into the upper 60s we’ll see a few fair-weather cumulus clouds develop during the afternoon.
It’ll be cool again Thursday night, but we’ll at least add a few degrees over previous nights.
Lows will settle into the mid-40s by Friday morning. Friday will be our first day in the 70s in a week! Partly sunny skies in the afternoon accompany the renewed warmth.
Another dry day is expected Saturday with highs back in the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.
A frontal boundary moves in late Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Much of next week looks warmer with scattered thunderstorms nearly every day.
