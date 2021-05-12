Former TARC director investigation files released after sexual assault accusations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A full report into former TARC executive director Ferdinand Risco’s record of troubled employment has been released.
Risco stepped down in February of 2020 after WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered multiple allegations of sexual assault.
The first 27 pages were detailed and graphic on the conditions and culture at TARC under Risco’s control. Most damning, his treatment and relationship with his female coworkers.
Some of the most shocking details include a casual description from a witness and TARC employee of one of the multiple times she alleged Risco raped and sexually assaulted her.
She texted another female coworker saying Risco forced her to “do it” and that he wanted her to do it more.
In the same text thread, the unidentified women call Risco a rapist and monster, adding specific details to their alleged assaults. They then continue to discuss his overt sexual behaviors in front of groups of people, describing sexual innuendos with food.
Multiple messages among coworkers express that they felt trapped and they felt Risco had total control.
Also in the documents, there are multiple sexual memes and pictures Risco sent to multiple women. One witness describes their communication as abusive.
