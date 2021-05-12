Goode Morning Weather Blog LIVE 5/12

One more night for any patchy frost issues (far north) and we look done for the season on that. I felt like I have said that many times but this time the pattern screams warmer :)
Warmer air does mean an increase in moisture, too. We will see that start to inch up over the weekend but rain chances are likely not going to rise too far until next week when we get multiple low pressures and/or fronts near our area. Timing of those features is still being worked out so that is why you see nearly daily rain chances for now. We at least get the overnight lows back up well into the 50s/60s.
Hang in there!
