Heroin, a fire, and an insider: The Troubleshooter investigates

While the drive-through lane at 312 Ormsby was staying busy daily, all the drivers passing by above it on I-65 got introduced to the house on April 15 when it went up in smoke and flames. Suddenly, a different kind of crowd was out front: 50 firefighters unknowingly tried in vain to save a place that one of its former customers said was burning a hole of misery into the souls of the addicted and plenty of other people too.