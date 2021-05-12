Hoosiers will need to submit weekly report for unemployment benefits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People receiving unemployment benefits in Indiana will have to prove they are looking for a job.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed the executive order Tuesday concerning the benefits.
Searching for a job was a requirement to receive unemployment benefits before the pandemic but was changed when many businesses were closed as coronavirus cases spiked.
Under Holcomb’s new order, people will need to submit a weekly report stating they have applied for a job, attended a job fair or participated in a state workshop, starting on June 1, to keep getting unemployment benefits.
