Hoosiers will need to submit weekly report for unemployment benefits
By Sarah Jackson | May 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 9:09 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People receiving unemployment benefits in Indiana will have to prove they are looking for a job.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the executive order Tuesday concerning the benefits.

Searching for a job was a requirement to receive unemployment benefits before the pandemic but was changed when many businesses were closed as coronavirus cases spiked.

Under Holcomb’s new order, people will need to submit a weekly report stating they have applied for a job, attended a job fair or participated in a state workshop, starting on June 1, to keep getting unemployment benefits.

