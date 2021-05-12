Jack Harlow’s ‘heart is broken’ following DJ’s arrest for bartender’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In light of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow’s DJ being accused of murder in connection with a Derby Day shooting at a Louisville nightclub, Harlow issued a statement to his Instagram account, saying his “heart is broken.”
A Jefferson County grand jury charged Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon, who goes by “Lucci,” on Tuesday with murder after his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash. He turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
Nash was working as a bartender at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road early on the morning of May 1 when she was shot and killed.
Harlow was inside the club when the shooting happened. He released a statement today on the shooting saying:
“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s already been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”
O’Bannon also has been charged with tampering with evidence.
He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned Monday.
