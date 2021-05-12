Multi-million dollar medical testing facility now open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new testing center in Louisville is now operational.
The relocated CPA Lab from Norton Healthcare handles millions of different test samples every year.
The consolidated services inside the new CPA Lab location are set to make a huge impact in heathcare, not only in Louisville, but in surrounding areas as well.
The nearly $21 million facility on Breckenridge Lane, at the old Hikes Point Kmart, will allow for quicker turnaround on all kinds of medical testing, hopefully making for a more efficient health care system in the state of Kentucky as a whole.
Healthcare leaders hope it means less time spent sending samples elsewhere and more time working on the samples.
“We can do a whole lot of testing here,” Norton Senior VP Dr. Steve Heilman said. “Having them all work together like this with an automation system to support it, helps provide more tests, more rapid results.”
According to Norton, the CPA Lab provides anatomic services such as evaluation of tissue specimens, including biopsies and surgical resections and clinical services like analysis of body fluid samples, such as blood and urine, as well as organism identification with antibiotic susceptibility.
CPA Labs ran about 2 million different tests in 2020, while other Norton facilities ran an additional 4 million.
This provides an opportunity to consolidate those.
On top of all that, last year, CPA labs also tested about 200,000 COVID-19 tests.
Governor Andy Beshear said the new site is helpful now during a pandemic, but will be beneficial for years to come.
“This is really important right now,” Beshear said, “but when we look at our future, which I believe is incredibly bright, the health of our people, the health of our workforce, [this] is going to be an enormous factor on how great our opportunity is.”
Part of the building, a genomics lab, was funded in part through a grant paid for by the Stephen Vanover Foundation.
That foundation is named after the late brother of WAVE 3 News employee Michael Vanover. Stephen Vanover died of cancer in 2015.
Michael Vanover said Wednesday that bringing this kind of lab to Louisville will benefit people like his brother.
There was no lab of this kind when he passed away.
