Murder suspect arrested after brief foot chase with officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another is in custody following what detectives are calling a homicide in southern Indiana.
The investigation started after police found a man dead in a home in the 100 block of West Walnut Street in North Vernon.
That led investigators to look for 45-year-old Billy Smith, whom they found five hours later.
Smith was found on West O & M Avenue after police received a tip. Officers said he took off running through yards, but they eventually caught up to him.
On top of the murder charge, police said Smith also had meth on him.
He’s being held in the Jennings County Jail without bond.
The name of the homicide victim hasn’t been released.
