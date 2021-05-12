Police asking for witnesses of fatal club shooting to come forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was murdered at a club in Shively and police are hoping more people saw what happened.
Torre Foree was shot at X-clusive, located at 3608 Seventh Street Road, on Aug. 31, 2020.
Detectives said a fight occurred inside the club leading to those involved being been removed from the building by security. Once they were outside, the disagreement continued in the parking lot and led to the gunfire that struck Foree and a woman. Foree died from his injuries. The woman survived.
No arrests have been made in his death. Police said they believe more people saw what happened and are asking for anyone who saw something to give a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
