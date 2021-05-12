Teen girl dies after being shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl is dead after she was shot and rushed to a Louisville hospital Wednesday evening.
The shooting reportedly happened just before 7 p.m. on Grand Avenue in Chickasaw, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. It is located a few blocks north of Greenwood Cemetery.
The teen, who Mitchell said was 16 or 17, was transported to UofL Hospital where she later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.