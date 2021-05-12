2 victims, including 16-year-old, rushed to hospital after Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two male shooting victims were rushed to the hospital in Louisville after being shot in Russell on Wednesday evening. One of the victims is 16 years old.
It happened on Magazine Street in the 1700 block, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed, which is near Sheppard Park.
They were both brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said their injuries are not thought to be serious.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
