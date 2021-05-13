Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in Louisville wastewater

“The ability to detect viruses early, such as in this case, gives officials more time to take precautions and contain their spread,” professor of medicine and director of UofL’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute Aruni Bhatnagar said. “With pandemics, every second counts. In as little as one week, the virus can spread significantly, and then it becomes much harder to contain. This work gives us more time and an opportunity for targeted testing.”