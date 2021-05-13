Britney Eurton of NBC Sports discusses networks Preakness Stakes coverage

(WAVE) - Britney Eurton of NBC Sports will part of the network team covering the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. With Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit under a cloud of suspicion, the race presents some different challenges for the broadcast team. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert elected to return home to California earlier this week, and will not be at the track.
“I would say this is still very much so a moving incident in the sense of due process has not been completed, we don’t have the split sample yet,” Eurton said. “Pimlico is doing their own testing, that should be coming back soon. In terms of reporting it from a broadcasting standpoint, you want to make sure that you get it right but with things constantly moving and new news coming out, that’s what makes it the most challenging, and just for me being personally a fan of the sport, you know it’s very sad time. It’s such a troubling time for the industry, and so that aspect of it is also infiltrated into the show. You have this amazing event, an incredibly prestigious event, but obviously this has put a dark cloud over it.”
The second choice in the morning line is another Baffert trained horse, Concert Tour.
Eurton, while reserving the right to change her mind before post time, is going with Chad Brown to pull off the upset.
“My biggest issue with this race and I think the biggest challenge is the pace scenario,” Eurton said. “To me Medina Spirit is the type of horse that needs the lead. He’s never been passed by another horse. We saw it in the Kentucky Derby, this horse has so much heart, he will fight, and that’s what he did in the Kentucky Derby. I don’t think that he’s going to get a similar pace scenario on Saturday and I think the one to spoil his party could be Concert Tour, his stablemate, because I innately think that horse is faster. Midnight Bourbon also very fast. So what we could end up seeing is very hot pace up front and a complete longshot coming in, mowing them all down down the stretch run. That could be a horse like Risk Taking, if he bounces back for trainer Chad Brown. So the pace scenario, I think the very early stages of this race are going to tell us what happens in the latter stages.”
Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday on WAVE 3 News and NBC.
