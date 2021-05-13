Britney Eurton of NBC Sports discusses networks Preakness Stakes coverage

“My biggest issue with this race and I think the biggest challenge is the pace scenario,” Eurton said. “To me Medina Spirit is the type of horse that needs the lead. He’s never been passed by another horse. We saw it in the Kentucky Derby, this horse has so much heart, he will fight, and that’s what he did in the Kentucky Derby. I don’t think that he’s going to get a similar pace scenario on Saturday and I think the one to spoil his party could be Concert Tour, his stablemate, because I innately think that horse is faster. Midnight Bourbon also very fast. So what we could end up seeing is very hot pace up front and a complete longshot coming in, mowing them all down down the stretch run. That could be a horse like Risk Taking, if he bounces back for trainer Chad Brown. So the pace scenario, I think the very early stages of this race are going to tell us what happens in the latter stages.”