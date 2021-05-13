By the way, there’s a horse race at Pimlico on Saturday - How ‘bout a pick?

Preakness runner, Ram, will compete in his first stakes race. It’s tough to think he’s ready to face this field. Keepmeinmind, who ran seventh in the Derby, just seems a cut below the top Preakness favorites. Crowded Trade ran a decent third in the Wood Memorial but did finish in back of Dynamic One and Bourbonic and those two finished way up the track in the Derby. Risk Taking exits the Wood and was the beaten favorite, finishing seventh. Rombauer, who skipped the first jewel, was a well-beatened third in the Blue Grass Stakes. It’s a reach to think that France Go De Ina, sixth in the UAE Derby, could improve off that effort. Unbridled Honor is an improving colt but is oh-for-two in stakes company.