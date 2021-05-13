By the way, there’s a horse race at Pimlico on Saturday - How ‘bout a pick?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Whether or not you agree with the decision to allow Medina Spirit to remain on the Triple Crown trail, the colt will be in the starting gate for the Preakness.
Bob Baffert’s colt may or may not keep the Kentucky Derby crown but believe me, Medina Spirit certainly has the tools to also grab the second jewel.
He is very fast and as seen at Churchill Downs, has the ability to get an early lead and then to control a race. He has finished first or second in all six of his starts. And Medina Spirit has a huge competitive spirit as demonstrated in the Derby where he refused to let Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality get by him.
But from a wagering standpoint, if I couldn’t take his 12-1 Derby odds, it’s hard to take him at his Preakness morning line odds of 9-5. Another words, I’m looking elsewhere.
Preakness runner, Ram, will compete in his first stakes race. It’s tough to think he’s ready to face this field. Keepmeinmind, who ran seventh in the Derby, just seems a cut below the top Preakness favorites. Crowded Trade ran a decent third in the Wood Memorial but did finish in back of Dynamic One and Bourbonic and those two finished way up the track in the Derby. Risk Taking exits the Wood and was the beaten favorite, finishing seventh. Rombauer, who skipped the first jewel, was a well-beatened third in the Blue Grass Stakes. It’s a reach to think that France Go De Ina, sixth in the UAE Derby, could improve off that effort. Unbridled Honor is an improving colt but is oh-for-two in stakes company.
Baffert’s other Preakness contender, Concert Tour, has flashed talent. The colt ran a hugely disappointing third in the Arkansas Derby, forcing his trainer to hold him out of the Kentucky Derby. Concert Tour is listed as the 5-2 second choice behind his stablemate. And I’m still looking for better odds.
So that leaves me with Midnight Bourbon, whose 5-1 Preakness morning line odds are enticing. This runner is a candidate to bounce back after his sixth place run in the Derby.
Midnight Bourbon had a difficult Run for the Roses. He broke poorly from the gate and instead of racing to near the front of the pack as he has in past races, he got shuffled back. The Derby was his only out-of-the-money finish. His trainer, Steve Asmussen, seems eager to run him back in Baltimore.
I think Midnight Bourbon will sit right in back of Medina Spirit and Concert Tour and then pass those two in the stretch to earn the Black-Eyed Susans.
You can catch the Preakness on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports on Saturday beginning at 5:00 P.M.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.