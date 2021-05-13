Couple says almost $20K worth of belongings stolen from Jeffersontown storage unit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lock and key of Unit 3033 are supposed to guard Daryl and Diane Metcalf’s household belongings.
Nowadays, they’re just protecting junk.
All that’s left inside their climate-controlled storage unit are three garbage bags of throw pillows, a few old shirts and leftover dishes. The Metcalfs say the unit used to be filled to the brim.
“All of my clothes,” Diane Metcalf said. “Who takes clothes, why would they do that? I don’t know. There was artwork, thing purchased from St. James Art Fair ... they’re priceless.”
On April 28, the Metcalfs told WAVE 3 News they received a message from an employee of Prime Storage, informing them the lock on their indoor unit did not look secure. Diane Metcalf said they went to inspect the unit the following morning, and found half of their items were missing.
“It was locked, but the slide bar on the unit was not fully engaged, and you could just open the unit up,” Diane Metcalf said.
They reported the issue to management and Jeffersontown police.
Four days later, on May 3, the Metcalfs said they returned to check the findings from the facility’s cameras. Diane Metcalf said their code would not open the keypad to the climate-controlled building, and the lock on their unit had been removed and replaced with one they’d never seen. Eventually, Diane Metcalf said an employee helped them grind the lock off the garage. They opened the unit to find the rest of the items had been cleared out.
“We go in and everything’s gone,” she said. “And I just started crying. You have to get through this security gate with a code. And then there’s a keypad on the building that you have to use a code to get into it. And then, your unit is locked. And there’s camera surveillance, right?”
Thursday, WAVE 3 News accompanied the Metcalfs to their indoor unit. Daryl Metcalf got through the front gate with his code. However, the door to the climate-controlled room could be ripped open without entering the key code.
When inside, cameras were present, and led to a room that was locked. However, the Metcalfs told WAVE 3 News days prior, the door to that room was open and showed the camera cables dangling into an empty junction box.
“And when you think you walk in there, what if they’re hiding around the corner,” Diane Metcalf said. “It’s really frightening, the whole thing.”
It was frightening enough for the Metcalfs to file a second report with Jeffersontown Police.
Detective Chris Morris told WAVE 3 News two other victims have reported their belongings were stolen. He said detectives were forced to submit a subpoena to obtain the video from Prime Storage. They will now review the video to see if anyone suspicious entered or left the facility. Morris said it appears the video is just from April 29, and the indoor cameras appear to be pointed either at the ceiling or a corner of the building, making it hard to determine if anyone came in or out.
Additionally, Morris said Prime Storage submitted copies of the access codes to police, which show dozens of people entering or leaving the facility within one minute of each other.
“To say that this many people came through the gate within one or two minutes’ timeframe is kind of hard to believe,” Morris said. “So this is something we’re going to have to look into to see if this is factual.”
Morris said digging through and cross-referencing the codes could delay the investigation by weeks.
In the meantime, the Metcalfs told WAVE 3 News they’ve filed an insurance claim to cover some of the damages. They’ve also hired an attorney to look into their legal options.
However, they’ve promised not to give up, because they believe if it can happen to them, it can happen to someone else.
“I’d think twice, I promise you, I would find someplace else to put my stuff if I had to do it again,” Diane Metcalf said.
WAVE 3 News talked to an employee of Prime Storage on Thursday morning, and requested an on-camera interview to discuss safety and security procedures. That employee told WAVE 3 News she did not feel comfortable committing to the interview, and would have to pass our information to a representative from corporate management. WAVE 3 News has not received a call back from Prime Storage.
WAVE 3 News also asked Morris for advice for those looking to rent a storage unit in the future.
“The thing I would recommend for anybody is do your homework and research on these units,” Morris said. “Make sure they have good surveillance cameras. Ask to see those cameras if they’re operational and they’re working. (Ask) what the quality of those cameras are. (Ask) if there are gates around the facility where you have to have access codes for that particular individual. Those things will definitely help us, as well as maybe taking pictures and getting serial numbers for your belongings.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.