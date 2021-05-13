FORECAST: Fantastic day ahead with lots of sunshine!

- WARMING UP: Temperatures reach into the 70s starting Friday with 80s expected next week
- RAIN CHANCE: Slowly eases up near Sunday morning with scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of blue skies for much of this Thursday. Just a few afternoon clouds will pop but we will still be able to warm nicely into the mid to upper 60s.
It’ll be cool again Thursday night, but we’ll at least add a few degrees over previous nights. Lows will settle into the mid-40s by Friday morning.
Friday will be our first day in the 70s in a week! Partly sunny skies in the afternoon will accompany the renewed warmth.
Clouds increase as Friday night wears on. Temperatures as a result will stay up a bit into the 50s.
Expect a more mid-June pattern with humid days, afternoon thunderstorms, and muggy nights next week. We will fine-tune the rain chances and temperatures as we get a bit closer.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.