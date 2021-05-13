FORECAST: Friday looks spectacular; rain chance increases Sunday

- WARMING UP: 70s this weekend with 80s expected next week
- RAIN CHANCE: Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect mainly clear skies overnight lows falling into the 40s for most. The chances for frost are coming to an end for the season.
Enjoy Friday’s forecast... it’s spectacular! A few fair-weather clouds develop during the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
Friday night will see some clouds and lows in the 40s for most areas, with readings closer to 50° in Louisville Saturday morning.
Saturday will be another mild day in the lower 70s with a partly sunny sky. While a sprinkle or two is possible late in the day, any appreciable shower chance looks to hold off until after dark.
A round of showers will be possible early Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping during the afternoon (heating of the day). Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s Sunday.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast many days next week as southerly winds warm us into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
