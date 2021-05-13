FORECAST: 70s & sunshine … a nice pair to end the week

- WARMING UP: 70s this weekend with 80s expected next week
- RAIN CHANCE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s clouds will largely fade away overnight tonight, leaving us cool and mostly clear. The good news is that frost potential is done for the season as lows won’t drop below 40° even in our more rural counties early Friday morning.
Friday is an impressively nice day thanks to a few clouds and highs finally reaching into the 70s again after a one-week hiatus.
Friday night will see some clouds and lows in the 40s for most areas, with readings closer to 50° in Louisville Saturday morning.
Saturday will be another mild day in the lower 70s with a partly sunny sky. While a sprinkle or two is possible late in the day, any appreciable shower chance looks to hold off until after dark.
A round of showers will be possible early Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping during the afternoon (heating of the day). Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s Sunday.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast many days next week as southerly winds warm us into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
