FORECAST: Sunshine and warm-up to end the workweek

- WARMING UP: Highs reach into the 70s tomorrow with 80s expected next week
- RAIN CHANCE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a very sunny start to the day, we’ll see some afternoon clouds across the region. Despite the clouds, we’ll still be able to warm into the upper 60s for highs.
Another cool night is ahead but it won’t be as cold as what we’ve seen previous nights. Lows will settle into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures climb into the low 70s Friday afternoon beneath partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Friday night limiting overnight lows to the 40s and low 50s across the region.
Next week features a more June-like pattern with humid days, afternoon thunderstorms, and muggy nights. We will fine tune the rain chances and temperatures as we get a bit closer.
