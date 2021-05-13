Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/13

Finally, some changes are coming our way. Although the afternoons have been great, the cool mornings have been frustrated for this gardener. That will all change as the weekend evolves and certainly into next week.
We will add more moisture to the air that that will increase the overnight lows but also add t-storm chances into the mix.
A warm front will be the trigger for Sunday through perhaps Tuesday. After Tuesday, we will either face another front or high pressure will take over and really kick in some summer weather. For now, we will split both ideas. Stay tuned for updates!
