GRAPHIC: Elizabethtown man charged with incest, rape

GRAPHIC: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of raping and sexually abusing a family member.
Mickey Hatfield was taken into custody on Wednesday.
A family member told police when she was 13 years old Hatfield touched her inappropriately, then between the ages of 15 and 18 he penetrated her with objects including a banana and miniature bat.
The victim said between the ages of 16 and 17 he had intercourse with her.
Hatfield was charged with incest, sodomy, rape and sexual abuse.
