GUEST EDITORIAL: One person, one vote, many lies

The President of the United States of America is not elected through the addition of our individual votes. He (she?) is elected by 538 members of the Electoral College. And the electors are not based on a sum of our one votes. Basically, there is one elector for each United States Senator and each United States Representative. Each state has two U. S. senators regardless of the number of persons (and or votes) therein. For example, California has a population of 39,868,072; Texas has a population of 29,360,759; Florida has a population of 21,733,310; and New York has a population of 19,336,776. And each has two U.S. senators. On the other hand, Wyoming has a population of 585,501; Vermont has 624,594; North Dakota has 755,393; and Alaska has 865,454. However, each has two U.S. senators. The four states with the least population have a senator for every several hundred thousand persons (and are voters). The four states with the largest population have a senator for every 13 million persons. Washington, D.C. has a population of 692,683 without a single U.S. senator or representative. One person, one vote, many lies.