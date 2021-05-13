Jack Harlow’s DJ named person of interest in deadly club shooting from 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronnie O’Bannon, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow’s DJ, has been named a person of interest in yet another deadly Louisville shooting from August 2020 — one day after being slapped with a murder charge in the fatal Derby Day shooting at Vibes Lounge.
O’Bannon is one of several persons of interest in a shooting that killed Torre Fore, 38, at X-Clusive nightclub on 7th Street in Louisville, according to Shively Police Department investigators.
Fore’s family is asking for information just as detectives are asking for: tips to catch the gunmen. The family believes someone out there knows the truth and needs to speak up.
“It’s heart-wrenching because his daughter will not remember him,” Fore’s cousin, Christina Malone, told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.
She said Fore’s 2-year-old daughter Torren — Torre for short — shared her father’s name.
“Her whole life has been changed. The people that can put the person who changed her life forever behind bars will not come forward and give a statement,” Malone said.
The investigation into the shooting at X-Clusive that happened last year in August 2020 has hit a wall. A Shively detective said they aren’t getting any good leads, just tips leading to several persons of interest, including O’Bannon.
Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen told WAVE 3 News the nightclub’s owners said the cameras where the shooting happened weren’t working at the time.
He understands Fore’s family’s frustration.
“It’s understandable,” Allen said. “There was an altercation between the two, then shortly after, there’s the shooting. We understand where the family is coming from. We understand when people talk to the family and say who was involved, but we have to have a concrete statement.”
Allen said anyone who wants to provide a statement can do so and Shively officers will coordinate a way to protect the witness’ identity.
Jack Harlow took to Instagram for the first time since April 30, when the rapper went silent on social media following the Vibes shooting.
Malone told WAVE 3 News the statement to Nash’s family feels transparent because of O’Bannon’s alleged involvement in the shooting.
Harlow said: “My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”
