Kentucky lawmaker takes steps to ban vaccine passports

“We’re reaching the point in vaccine distribution where the issue is no longer supply of the vaccine, it’s the willingness of people to take the vaccine, and frankly the willingness of people to trust that the vaccine is in fact safe,” Hall said. “My fear is that if we say you’re not allowed to require vaccines just based on someone’s preference to not get vaccinated, that we may be giving too much weight to people who unfortunately have been fed disinformation about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, and that’s only going to prolong the pandemic.”