Lukas takes shot in Preakness with Ram

“When this horse was a yearling, Ram was the sponsor of all the trucks, and the names were all over Churchill, on the roof, and on the sides of all the barns and everything,” Lukas recalled. “So I thought I’d be ahead of the curveball a little bit and I named him Ram and I thought if he made the Derby, and was a good horse, which I expected him to be, then I maybe could talk them out of a new pickup, so what happens, when he turns two, they changed it all to a Ford sponsorship and I was locked in to Ram, I couldn’t change it to Ford.”