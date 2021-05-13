Lukas takes shot in Preakness with Ram

(WAVE) - Wayne Lukas has trained six Preakness Stakes winners, and he’ll attempt to tie Bob Baffert and R. Wyndham Walden with his seventh on Saturday.
Lukas will saddle Ram. His sire is 2015 Triple Crown Champion American Pharoah.
“Well the thing about is he’s improved from his winning race to another race to another race, he went right up the ladder,” Lukas said. “His numbers have improved, his times have gotten better and he seems to have figured out what it’s all about. Now, I’m realistic enough. I’ve been here 40 years, and I’m realistic enough to know that he has to improve quite a bit again, and I expect him to improve, but it is the Preakness, they’re only three once.”
Ram has won his last two races, a maiden claiming win at Oaklawn Park on April 16 and a win in an allowance race on Derby day at Churchill Downs.
Lukas admitted to naming Ram, with an ulterior motive in mind.
“When this horse was a yearling, Ram was the sponsor of all the trucks, and the names were all over Churchill, on the roof, and on the sides of all the barns and everything,” Lukas recalled. “So I thought I’d be ahead of the curveball a little bit and I named him Ram and I thought if he made the Derby, and was a good horse, which I expected him to be, then I maybe could talk them out of a new pickup, so what happens, when he turns two, they changed it all to a Ford sponsorship and I was locked in to Ram, I couldn’t change it to Ford.”
The last of his six wins at Pimlico came with Oxbow in 2013, but he did train longshot Bravazo in 2018, who finished second to Justify.
Ram is 30-1 in the morning line and will break from post #1.
