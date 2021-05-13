Man shot to death outside of Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot to death outside of a home near the corner of Montana Avenue and Weller Avenue in Louisville Thursday evening.
It happened around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News. She said the victim had several gunshot wounds when he was found and died before he could be brought to the hospital.
Investigators were left to canvass the Taylor Berry neighborhood after the shooting, working to determine what led to the gunfire.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Smiley pleaded with community members to help officers in the investigation, pointing to a recent fatal shooting at Vibes nightclub where a bartender was killed. She said witnesses and others with information helped investigators extensively in that case and asks for the same help in this instance.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to leave any information with officers.
