900 new COVID-19 related cases, 5 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13.033 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 732.692 cases reported in the state, with 900 new cases and 5 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,470,237 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 165,743 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,226,625 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,204,400 tests have been preformed to date. The states 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.
